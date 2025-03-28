EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution, allowing gamers to convert their reliable LMs into center attacking midfielders to perform even better on the virtual pitch. The evolution offers multiple upgrades to basic attributes such as pace, agility, composure, balance, and more.

Ad

Apart from that, the EVO mainly focuses on providing suitable PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ to the LM cards to enhance the technical aspect. Interestingly, it costs around 450 EA FC Points and 80,000 EA FC Coins and will expire in the next two weeks.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the necessary aspects of the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution, such as requirements, the best player cards to use, upgrade levels, and more.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player card must meet the following criteria, apart from being an LM position card (primary or alternate), to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution:

Ad

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 92

Shooting: Max 91

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: LM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution

A plethora of cards featuring the LM position are eligible for the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution. However, the following ones will provide gamers the best possible versions after undergoing the latest paid EVO:

Ad

Neymar Jr: 87

Eden Hazard: 88

Franck Ribery: 88

Isco: 88

Heung Min Son: 87

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger: 92

Florian Wirtz: 89

Bradley Barcola: 87

Federico Dimarco: 89

John Barnes: 89

Pavel Nedved: 89

Fridolina Rolfo: 89

Claudia Pina: 89

Gheorghe Hagi: 89

All the player cards mentioned above will convert into great attacking midfielders and will be a force to be reckoned with under the FC IQ system.

Read more: Gerd Muller Dreamchasers SBC

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution

Final upgrade level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Center Stage Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels, offering unique attributes, PlayStyles, and roles. Here's a glimpse of all the upgrade levels:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 92)

Pace: 5 (Max 90)

Passing: 7 (Max 92)

Physical: 7 (Max 85)

Agility: 12 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Rapid (Max 10)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 92)

Shooting: 10 (Max 89)

Balance: 12 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 12 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 92)

Pace: 5 (Max 90)

Passing: 8 (Max 92)

Ball Control: 12 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Rapid+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 10)

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Shooting: 10 (Max 89)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles: Quick Step, Trivela (Max 10)

Roles: Shadow Striker++

Level 5 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 5 (Max 90)

Physical: 5 (Max 85)

Reactions: 15 (Max 92)

Composure: 15 (Max 92)

PlayStyles+: Trivela (Max 2)

Ad

Also read: Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC

Gamers should complete the following challenges on different online modes such as Rush, Squad Battle, Division Rivals, and FUT Champs:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Ad

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist two goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Ad

For the latest EVO-related information, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback