EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA Sports is rumored to drop the EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC soon in Ultimate Team, according to an X post from DonkTrading. Barcelona's current #24 has been in fine form and is a pivotal member of their backline under Hansi Flick's management. If the rumor is true, he'll receive his first special promo card in this iteration of EA FC.

The UCL Road to the Final items are special since they're eligible for further boosts. Considering Barcelona's form in the 2024/25 season, the rumored SBC item could receive further upgrades as the competition progresses, making it worth claiming.

This article will shed some light on all the leaked details we have on the rumored Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@DonkTrading. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC has been revealed on social media

As mentioned earlier, Eric Garcia is one of the key members maintaining the immense flair of Barcelona's backline under Hansi Flick's management. When it comes to passing and intercepting, he's surely one of the best ball-playing defenders in LaLiga.

Even though Garcia hasn't been quite an active member of the Barcelona squad in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), he had a few incredible performances. Currently, Eric Garcia doesn't possess any special promo items in EA FC 25. If the rumor holds, the speculated Eric Garcia UCL RTTF variant will be overpowered and expected to find its rightful place in the meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports hasn't confirmed any information on the Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC item in Ultimate Team. However, DonkTrading has predicted that the Spaniard will receive a 91-rated item with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 55

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 91

Physicality: 90

Additionally, Garcia is expected to receive Pinged Pass+ and Intercept+ playstyles. Gamers can surely exploit the predicted 88 passing with the Pinged pass trait. Meanwhile, Intercept is quite a pivotal playstyle for a ball-playing defender on the pitch.

On the other hand, Garcia's LaLiga and Spanish links will help gamers link him in any Ultimate Team's backline.

How much could the EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF SBC item cost?

Since EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything about the EA FC 25 Eric Garcia UCL RTTF item, it's hard to predict the price. Moreover, the Spaniard doesn't even have any special promo or SBC cards to compare with. Considering the item's predicted attributes, the SBC should cost around 90,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins. This should be a great price for an item of exceptional caliber.

