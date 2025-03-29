EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:20 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swedish striker with a 92-rated version to celebrate his incredible hat-trick against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season. He now has two PlayStyle+ traits and has the stats to be an elite-tier striker on the virtual pitch.

The ongoing Dreamchasers promo features popular players from ongoing UEFA club competitions. This makes it the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC. While Sporting are no longer in the tournament, their star forward has earned a lot of fans with his performances over the course of the season.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC, the EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Douglas Luiz: 83
  • Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
  • Andrich: 83
  • Alvaro Morata: 83
  • Duvan Zapata: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Mateo Kovacic: 83
  • Nagasato: 83
  • Aymeric Laporte: 83
  • Nahuel Molina: 82
  • Luis Suarez: 82

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Amoura (TOTW): 85
  • Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
  • Andrich: 83
  • Alvaro Morata: 83
  • Duvan Zapata: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Mateo Kovacic: 83
  • Diogo Dalot: 82
  • Chris Smalling: 82
  • Nahuel Molina: 82
  • Luis Suarez: 82

Task 3: 84-rated squad

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:

  • Muriqi (TOTW): 86
  • Willi Orban: 83
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Kieran Trippier: 83
  • Teun Koopmeiners: 83
  • Damaris Egurrola: 83
  • Saki Kumagai: 83
  • Domenico Berardi: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: 85-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than expected.

EA FC 25 Viktor Gyokeres Moments SBC: Review

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 92-rated striker with amazing pace, shooting, and physicality. He also has a five-star weak foot, along with the Press Prove+ and Low Driven+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his shooting and dribbling abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
