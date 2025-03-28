EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC is set to arrive in Ultimate Team during the second week of the ongoing promo, according to a leak by X/Donktrading. This is one of the most popular and reliable social media accounts for such information, so it can be assumed that the Brazilian defender will indeed receive a special version on the virtual pitch soon.

Ad

The Arsenal centre-back has been in fine form over the last two seasons and has contributed immensely to his team's success in the Premier League. He has also helped their progress in the latest Champions League campaign, making the Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC the perfect addition for the Dreamchasers promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The first week of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo included massive player SBCs like Ruud Gullit, Rafael Marquez, Angel Correa, and others.

Ad

Trending

With the second phase of the event arriving soon, the EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC could be released soon. This leaked item will join the likes of Gerd Muller and Philipp Lahm as the rumored SBCs for week two of this promo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabriel already possesses a Trailblazers item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team this season, but the 88-rated version is now outdated, as it was released much earlier in the game cycle. The rumored SBC could give the defender the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item have not been confirmed, DonkTrading suggests that it will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 88

Shooting: 50

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 93

Physicality: 92

This version of Gabriel is also rumored to possess the Jockey+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. Anticipate+ is the most important defensive trait for centre-backs under the FC IQ system, as it allows players to retain the ball more efficiently after tackles.

How much could the EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of the EA FC 25 Gabriel Dreamchasers SBC, as the player's only other boosted item this year has fallen behind the power curve and is extremely cheap.

However, if the recently released RTTF Upamecano SBC is anything to go by, this SBC item could be fairly priced and easy to obtain. If the predicted stats and PlayStyles prove accurate, a cost of around 400,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback