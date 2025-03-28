EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the second week of the Dreamchasers promo beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC has been leaked online by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most reliable accounts on social media for such leaks, so the Spanish defender will very likely receive a boosted item soon.

The Dreamchasers promo is based on the top superstars from various UEFA club competitions, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas already receiving upgraded items. This makes it the perfect opportunity to release the EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC as well, as Road to the Final items receive boosts based on their team's results in these European tournaments.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. As such, readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC has been leaked on social media

With Bayern Munich being one of the favorites in the Champions League, the recently released Dayot Upamecano RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team has the potential for plenty of upgrades. Since Real Madrid as the reigning champion of this tournament and has a strong chance to retain their title, the EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC will be similar.

With Dani Carvajal being sidelined for the entire season due to an injury, Real Madrid have had to rely on Federico Valverde and Lucas Vázquez to play in the right-back position. While the former is rumored to be part of Dreamchasers Team 2, the latter is now rumored to receive an RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team.

What will the EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not known, DonkTrading suggests that he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 86

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 88

Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and Incisive pass+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his abilities as an offensive wing-back under the FC IQ system. Vázquez's well-rounded stats will also add to his versatility, making him an extremely enticing item for gamers to unlock, especially as he has the potential for future upgrades as well.

How much will the EA FC 25 Lucas Vázquez RTTF SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC as he does not possess any previous special items in Ultimate Team. However, if these predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for an upgradeable item of this caliber.

