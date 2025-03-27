EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a 90-rated item that has the stats to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. Not only does he have amazing attributes, but he also has five-star skill moves and meta PlayStyles that will enhance his performance on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The ongoing Dreamchasers promo has already provided gamers with many cheap but overpowered SBC items to upgrade their squads, including the likes of Angel Correa and Rafael Marquez. The EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC is the latest such addition, and he is extremely affordable despite having such excellent stats.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Rafael Marquez SBC, the EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Adrien Segecic (TOTW): 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Ad

Solutions:

Adrien Segecic (TOTW): 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it more expensive to unlock than the rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 25 Angelino Dreamchasers SBC: Review

The Dreamchasers item has impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 90-rated left-back with such impressive stats. He has the attributes required to be an attacking wingback under the FC IQ system, especially with the Intercept+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles, as well as five-star skill moves.

For gamers who don't want to add him to their starting lineups, he is cheap to unlock and can be completed using untradeables to act as fodder for upcoming SBCs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback