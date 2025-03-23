EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most popular accounts for reliable leaks on social media, so it can be believed that the Argentine striker will receive an overpowered, boosted version soon on the virtual pitch.

The Atletico Madrid superstar has been somewhat of an Ultimate Team legend over the years due to his various amazing special items. The EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC could make him relevant in the current meta, as he will feature the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier option under the FC IQ system.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

The EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Dreamchasers promo features boosted versions of players participating in UEFA club competitions. While Atletico Madrid was recently eliminated from the Champions League by their city rivals Real Madrid, the EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC will still be incredible for gamers looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

The Argentine attacker is yet to receive an upgraded item in Ultimate Team this year, but his base version was extremely popular in the early stages of the game. This 82-rated item was also eligible for plenty of exciting Evolutions, and now the EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC could give him the upgrade required to compete against the best defenders in the game.

What will the EA FC 25 Angel Correa Dreamchasers SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, DonkTrading suggests that he could be 92-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 92

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 62

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Power Shot+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for an attacker to possess. The former will allow him to score long-range goals, while the latter will boost his dribbling abilities under pressure.

How much will the SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an item as he does not possess any previous boosted versions this year. However, if the rumored stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item. He has the perfect build and in-game animations to be an exceptional attacker on the virtual pitch, and his upgraded stats will make him even better.

