EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Mexican legend with an amazing 91-rated version as part of the latest promo. The former La Liga superstar was part of multiple Champions League campaigns during his time at FC Barcelona, making him the ideal candidate for this promo.

Ad

The Dreamchasers promo features some of the biggest names from UEFA club competitions, both past and present alike. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas included alongside legends like Rivaldo and Lucio, it is one of the most overpowered rosters released so far. The EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Like the recently released Ole Gunnar Solskjaer SBC, the EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Luka Modric: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Andre Onana: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Lohmann (TOTW): 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: 85-rated squad

Ad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Lohmann (TOTW): 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it slightly more expensive than the squad rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 25 Rafael Marquez Dreamchasers Hero SBC: Review

The Dreamchasers SBC item has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is a bargain for a 91-rated Hero defender with such exceptional stats. Not only does he provide chemistry boosts for LaLiga squads, but he also has amazing attributes and can play as a centre-back and a central defensive midfielder.

Ad

This makes him a versatile option under the FC IQ system, especially since he also has the Long Ball+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback