EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team as part of the second week of the Dreamchasers promo, based on a leak by @DonkTrading on X. The English legend is part of the Hero roster and has received multiple boosted items this year already and could now be upgraded even further.

There have been multiple Hero and Icon SBCs released during the first week of the Dreamchasers promo, with the likes of Ruud Gullit and Rafael Marquez receiving special versions. The EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC is rumored to be the latest such inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool superstar is a good choice for this promo, as these clubs are two of the most successful sides in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid is also the reigning title-holder and are favorites to win the event again, making the EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC a fitting addition to the game.

The first roster of Dreamchasers players already included Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, and the second lineup is rumored to be headlined by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. This makes the rumored SBC even more fitting, as the English legend has played for both the clubs.

What will the rumored EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not known, DonkTrading suggests that he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 84

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 51

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system. While his shooting stats might not be impressive, he will still be an excellent winger with amazing speed and sublime dribbling abilities.

How much could EA FC 25 Steve McManaman Dreamchasers Hero SBC cost?

The English Hero was previously part of the Winter Wildcards event, receiving a right-back version and a right-winger version. While the defensive variant was more meta, the attacking version was impressive as well. This leaked SBC will be a right-winger, so it is fair to compare its potential price with the value of the Winter Wildcards item, which costs around 50,000 coins in the transfer market.

If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, a cost of around 150,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

