EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports is rumored to drop the EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC, giving gamers the opportunity to unlock a potentially upgraded version of the German football legend. According to FutSheriff, Muller will receive three PlayStyles+, which will help make the card relevant once again. If the leak is accurate, this card will have the highest rating so far and will mark the first SBC item for the player in this iteration.

Muller is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history. With big names like Raul, Makelele, and Rivaldo already part of the promo, his inclusion is expected to heighten excitement within the community.

This article explores all the leaked information regarding the EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Gerd Muller dedicated 15 years to Bayern Munich, making 613 appearances and scoring 570 goals for the club across all competitions.

Throughout his illustrious career, Muller achieved numerous accolades, including the 1970 Ballon d'Or, the 1974 FIFA World Cup, and the European Golden Boot. His extraordinary accomplishments led France Football to rename their Striker of the Year trophy in his honor in 2021.

Currently, Muller has only one base Icon card in EA FC 25, with a 92 rating and decent attributes. However, the anticipated Dreamchasers SBC edition could be a major upgrade.

While the rumored attributes appear exciting, players may still find other striker cards better suited to the game's meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has yet to provide official details about EA FC 25's Dreamchasers SBC Team 2 or any related SBCs. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC will feature a 94-rated ST card with the following attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 94

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 50

Physicality: 83

FutSheriff's prediction also indicates that this upgraded Gerd Muller card will include Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Quick Step+ PlayStyles.

The Finesse Shot PlayStyle could be exploited through the card's predicted 94 shooting, while the Technical+ and Quick Step+ traits are expected to complement the rumored 91 dribbling.

Moreover, EA may introduce one of these traits as a 5-star skill to keep Muller's item aligned with the current meta. The Icon Chemistry is another major bonus for gamers.

How much could the EA FC 25 Gerd Muller Dreamchasers SBC cost?

Currently, Gerd Muller's base Icon card is priced at 86,500 EA FC Coins.

Based on FutSheriff's predictions, the rumored Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC has a lot of potential and could cost between 600,000 and 850,000 EA FC Coins.

Players will need to wait for its official release to confirm its attributes and pricing.

For more content related to the Dreamchasers SBC, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

