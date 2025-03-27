EA FC 25 leaks: Kaka is expected to arrive as a part of the Dreamchasers Team 2 

A recent X post from FutSheriff suggests that Brazilian midfield maestro Kaka is expected to be a part of the upcoming Dreamchasers Team 2. The former #22 of AC Milan is surely one of the best creative midfielders out there. After starting his career with São Paulo FC, Kaka went on to play for big names like Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Orlando City.

Ad

That said, this article will shed some light on all leaked details about the EA FC 25 Kaka Dreamchasers Icon item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Kaka's EA FC 25 Dreamchasers item could headline the Icon Team 2 in Ultimate Team

As mentioned, Kaka is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. His on-field presence and creative mindset have definitely captivated the minds of most football connoisseurs. Kaka was one of the last players to win the Ballon d'Or before it became a Messi-Ronaldo affair. It was only in 2018 that Croatian midfielder Luka Modric broke the pattern by winning the trophy.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of writing, Kaka only possesses one 90-rated Ultimate Succession promo item in the EA FC 25 transfer market. However, if the leak turns out to be accurate, the Brazilian maestro will receive an overpowered edition in this iteration. And this time, it might consist of three desirable PlayStyles+, potentially making him one of the meta CAMs on the virtual pitch.

Read more: TOTW 28 released, Vinicius Junior headlines the roster

What could Kaka's card look like as a part of the Dreamchasers Team 2?

Ad

EA Sports hasn't officially revealed any information related to the new Dreamchasers cards. However, based on FutSheriff's prediction, the Brazilian attacking midfielder will receive a 93-rated CAM card. Here are his predicted attributes across the board:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 49

Physicality: 76

Kaka is rumored to receive three exciting PlayStyles+ traits: Rapid+, Finesse Shot+, and First Touch+. Each playstyle will complement his playstyle in different ways. EA might also introduce 5-star skills for Kaka to ensure that his card aligns with the current EA FC 25 meta. An item of such caliber can easily fit into any Ultimate Team due to its Icon Chemistry perk.

Ad

Also read: Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon SBC

For more leaks related to Dreamchasers Team 2, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback