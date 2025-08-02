  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:12 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their players and provide them with a defensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, and does not have any position requirements either.

This is the first free EVO to be released during the FUTTIES Team 4 promo in Ultimate Team, with the Take a Risk EVO being the first paid one. While Take a Risk can only be used for central midfielders, the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution can be used for any position. However, the boosts on offer will make it ideal for defensive players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use for the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options that will be best suited for the upgrades that this EVO provides:

  • Skelly Alvero: 95
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Leonardo Spinazzola: 95
  • Pacho: 95
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 95
  • Ryan Gravenberch: 95
  • Blaise Matuidi: 95
  • Vitinha: 95
  • Denzel Dumfries: 94
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Valenti: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
  • Fermin: 91
All these players will receive the boost required to become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Acceleration +8 (Max 93)
  • Short Passing +8 (Max 92)
  • Curve +4 (Max 90)
  • Sprint Speed +8 (Max 93)
  • Intercept PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Defensive awareness +8 (Max 94)
  • Vision +12 (Max 90)
  • Interceptions +16 (Max 97)
  • Long Ball PlayStyle
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Crossing +4 (Max 88)
  • Heading accuracy +4 (Max 97)
  • Standing tackle +20 (Max 97)
  • Quickstep and Anticipate PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Long Passing +8 (Max 92)
  • Slide Tackle +12 (Max 97)
  • Tiki Taka and Pinged Pass PlayStyles
  • Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

