  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 01, 2025 18:37 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be applied to midfielders with an overall rating of up to 96, making it an appealing new addition. However, it is not free to complete and will require 75,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked.

Ad

This is the first paid EVO to be released as part of the FUTTIES Team 4 promo. The previous three weeks have had several such EVOs, but the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution offers some unique upgrades to top-tier players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements and stipulations to be eligible for the latest EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • Position: CM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow almost all CMs with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options that can be used:

Ad
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Bobby Charlton: 96
  • Vitinha: 96
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Warren Zaire-Emery: 96
  • Bruno Fernandes: 96
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 96
  • Joao Neves: 96
  • Moises Caicedo: 96
  • Cafu: 96
  • Ruben Neves: 96
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
  • Fermin: 91

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via the boosts offered by this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Who Is The MVP EVO, the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Agility +10 (Max 98)
  • Pace +8 (Max 92)
  • Defending +8 (Max 88)
  • Ball control +10 (Max 98)
  • Technical and Long Ball PlayStyles

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +6 (Max 90)
  • Box to Box++
  • Intercept and Incisive Pass PlayStyles
  • Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Balance +10 (Max 98)
  • Passing +8 (Max 94)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 98)
  • Anticipate PlayStyle
  • Intercept+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Reactions +10 (Max 93)
  • Physicality +8 (Max 91)
  • Composure +10 (Max 93)
  • Rapid PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications