EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be applied to midfielders with an overall rating of up to 96, making it an appealing new addition. However, it is not free to complete and will require 75,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked.
This is the first paid EVO to be released as part of the FUTTIES Team 4 promo. The previous three weeks have had several such EVOs, but the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution offers some unique upgrades to top-tier players.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements and stipulations to be eligible for the latest EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- Position: CM
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow almost all CMs with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered options that can be used:
- Wil Trapp: 96
- Bobby Charlton: 96
- Vitinha: 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
- Warren Zaire-Emery: 96
- Bruno Fernandes: 96
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Kevin De Bruyne: 96
- Joao Neves: 96
- Moises Caicedo: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Ruben Neves: 96
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
- Fermin: 91
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via the boosts offered by this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution
Similar to the recently released Who Is The MVP EVO, the EA FC 25 Take a Risk Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Agility +10 (Max 98)
- Pace +8 (Max 92)
- Defending +8 (Max 88)
- Ball control +10 (Max 98)
- Technical and Long Ball PlayStyles
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +6 (Max 90)
- Box to Box++
- Intercept and Incisive Pass PlayStyles
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Balance +10 (Max 98)
- Passing +8 (Max 94)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 98)
- Anticipate PlayStyle
- Intercept+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles
Level 4 upgrades:
- Reactions +10 (Max 93)
- Physicality +8 (Max 91)
- Composure +10 (Max 93)
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.