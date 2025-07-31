  • home icon
EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 31, 2025 17:59 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and provide them with an amazing offensive boost on the virtual pitch. This EVO is entirely free to complete and will not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more appealing.

The third week of the FUTTIES promo has provided gamers with plenty of amazing EVOs to grind over the course of the event. While some of these have required coins or FC Points, EVOs like the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution are free but still offer some massive boosts.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are really lenient and will leave room for some top-tier players to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution

This EVO will be ideal for either attackers or attacking midfielders in the current meta. These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

  • Xavi Simons: 95
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Wesley Sneijder: 95
  • Noor: 95
  • Samuel Lino: 95
  • Ferran Torres: 95
  • Lauren James: 95
  • Fabinho: 95
  • Nico Williams: 95
  • Marcus Rashford: 95
  • Ronaldinho: 95
  • Kaka: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
  • Fermin: 91

All these players will become top-tier in their respective roles under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Who Is The MVP Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades on offer in each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Composure +4 (Max 96)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 95)
  • Reactions +4 (Max 96)
  • Positioning +8 (Max 95)
  • Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Penalties +8
  • Vision +8 (Max 95)
  • Strength +8 (Max 95)
  • Shot Power +16 (Max 96)
  • Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Ball control +8 (Max 95)
  • Jumping +8 (Max 92)
  • Dribbling +8 (Max 95)
  • Short Passing +10 (Max 97)
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Curve +4 (Max 95)
  • Long Shots +11 (Max 94)
  • Short Passing +10 (Max 97)
  • Finishing +16 (Max 96)
  • Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Score at least one goal in three separate matches using your EVO player in any game mode.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

