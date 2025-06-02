EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to unlock a 93-rated version of the American striker on the virtual pitch. He has been amazing for Whitecaps FC in the MLS, and his efforts have now earned him a massive upgrade.

The EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to the MLS TOTS roster that was released a few days ago alongside the Saudi League TOTS squad. Both these lineups are replete with some of the biggest names in their respective leagues, providing them with the attributes required to be top-tier in the current meta of the game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Unlike the recently released Riyad Mahrez and Lorenzo Insigne SBCs, which requrie multiple squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC only requires one squad to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. This will make the 93-rated striker even more affordable and accessible for gamers who want to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

EA FC 25

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the solitary squad required to complete this SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it easier to obtain this special item. TOTS and TOTW players are relatively expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity and can make any SBC more costly than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Brian White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The expected cost of the SBC is around 21,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 93-rated striker who has a five-star weak foot, 94 shooting, 93 dribbling and 95 physicality, along with the coveted Low Drive Shot+ PlayStyle. All these attributes will combine to make him a usable striker under the FC IQ system, and his TOTS Honourable Mentions rarity will also make it easy for gamers to add him to their squads.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, this is the latest well-priced SBC player to be added to the game during the Team of the Season event. While there have not been many elite-tier players released as SBCs during this period, these bargain options will still be in high demand.

