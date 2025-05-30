EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Algerian attacker with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be overpowered on the virtual pitch. He has been one of the best players for Al Ahli in the Saudi League and is deserving of such an impressive upgrade.

Ad

The Saudi League TOTS roster has been released alongside the MLS TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headlining the promo. The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the perfect addition to the game during this event, as he is also a fan-favorite in the virtual world.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Alejandro Balde SBC, the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Ad

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season item to be completed.

EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 95-rated winger who has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with 93 pace, 95 shooting, 95 passing and 96 dribbling. He even possesses the Finesse Shot+, First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More