EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Algerian attacker with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be overpowered on the virtual pitch. He has been one of the best players for Al Ahli in the Saudi League and is deserving of such an impressive upgrade.
The Saudi League TOTS roster has been released alongside the MLS TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headlining the promo. The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the perfect addition to the game during this event, as he is also a fan-favorite in the virtual world.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Alejandro Balde SBC, the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
The SBC only requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season item to be completed.
EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 95-rated winger who has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with 93 pace, 95 shooting, 95 passing and 96 dribbling. He even possesses the Finesse Shot+, First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.