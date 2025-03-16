  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 16, 2025 20:15 GMT
The latest EVO is live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is live (Images via EA Sports)

EA Sports has finally released the exciting Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This free EVO is specially meant for Bronze player cards and can convert them into Silver cards by upgrading their overall attributes. However, unlike most free EVOs, this one offers five upgrade levels.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the important aspects of the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution in Ultimate Team, such as the best players to use for it, all its upgrade levels, requirements, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution

As the name suggests, the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution is mainly catered towards the Bronze player cards available in-game. However, there are certain criteria the card must fulfill to be eligible for this EVO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

That said, here's a detailed list of its requirements:

  • Overall: Max 64
  • Total Positions: Max 3
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max 0
  • Position: CM or CDM

Read more: Luis Suarez Flashback SBC

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution

Best player to use in the latest Evolution (Image via EA Sports)
Best player to use in the latest Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

Since there are many Bronze player cards available that feature CM or CDM positions, many players should be eligible for the EVO. However, there are a few that stand out to provide the best possible outcome after undergoing the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution.

Ad

Here's a list of players we recommend using for this EVO:

  • Joseph Rosales: 64
  • Jon Russel: 64
  • Stefano Russo: 64
  • Alex Sala: 64
  • Charlie Savage: 64
  • Mads Sande: 64
  • Amadr Sekdic: 64
  • Daniel Gore: 61

All of the Bronze player cards mentioned above will convert into great Silver cards, and those will be eligible for further evolutions.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution

Fifth upgrade level in Bronze Beast Evolution (Image via EA Sports)
Fifth upgrade level in Bronze Beast Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Bronze Beast Breakthrough Evolution offers five upgrade levels:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

  • Overall: 27 (Max 74)
  • Pace: 30 (Max 87)
  • Crossing: 40 (Max 89)
  • Short Passing: 50 (Max 92)
  • Vision: 45 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyles: Bruiser (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

  • Defending: 40 (Max 87)
  • Agility: 60 (Max 90)
  • Curve: 35 (Max 90)
  • Composure: 60 (Max 92)
  • Roles: Holding++

Level 3 upgrades

  • Physical: 50 (Max 90)
  • Balance: 60 (Max 90)
  • Ball Control: 30 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling: 40 (Max 90)
  • Reactions: 35 (Max 87)
  • Roles: Box-to-Box+

Level 4 upgrades

  • Long Passing: 50 (Max 92)
  • Weak Foot: 4
  • PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass+ (Max 2)
  • PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Trickster (Max 10)
  • Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

Level 5 upgrades

  • Pace: 10 (Max 87)
  • Shooting: 40 (Max 87)
  • Free Kick Accuracy: 40 (Max 90)
  • Skills: 4
  • PlayStyles+: Press Proven+ (Max 2)
  • PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass (Max 10)
Ad

Also read: The Dab Legend Evolution guide

Gamers must navigate to the different Ultimate Team online modes such as Rush, FUT Champs, Division Rivals, and Squad Battles to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Score three goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.
Ad

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.
  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.
  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.
Ad

For more such EVO-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी