EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first EVO of FUT Birthday Team 2, with the new EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This EVO is free and does not require any Coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will add to its overall appeal.
Most of the EVOs released during the first week of the FUT Birthday promo were paid and required coins or FC Points. The EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution is a refreshing addition, as it provides some impressive upgrades at no cost.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution:
- Overall: Max 89
- Dribbling: Max 91
- Position: CM
- Must not be: CDM
- PlayStyl: Max two
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- Total positions: Max three
These stipulations will allow plenty of amazing players to be eligible for the upgrades on offer.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this Evolution:
- Marek Hamsik: 89
- Paul Scholes: 89
- Bastian Schweinsteiger: 89
- Federico Valverde: 89
- Roy Keane: 88
- Patrick Vieira: 88
- Dominik Szoboszlai: 87
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution
Similar to the recently released Festive Wingback EVO, the EA FC 25 The Dab Legend Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +6 (Max 89)
- Shooting +12 (Max 89)
- Passing+11 (Max 90)
- Position CAM
- Box to Box+
Level 2 upgrades:
- Dribbling +10 (Max 91)
- Stamina +10 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Trivela
- PlayStyle+ Technical
- PlayStyle Long Ball Pass
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skill moves +4 star
- Weak Foot +2 star (Max four star)
- Strength +5 (Max 87)
- Aggression +7 (Max 88)
- Shadow striker+
Level 4 upgrades:
- PlayStyle trickster
- PlayStyle+ Trivela
- Playmaker++
Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Assist at least once in three separate matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, this EVO is certainly worth completing.