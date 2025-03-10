EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution in Ultimate Team. Costing 450 EA FC Points/ 70,000 EA FC Coins, this EVO allows gamers to upgrade their regular or special promo right back (RB) player cards to FUT Birthday items. On top of that, it also provides all the necessary attributes, PlayStyles, PlayStyle+, and Roles++ upgrades to convert regular players into more efficient defenders.

This article covers all the upgrade levels, requirements, and challenges of the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution in Ultimate Team, as well as the best players to use for it.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution

The latest FUT Birthday EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the criteria a player card must meet to be eligible for the latest EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 88

Passing: Max 89

Defending: Max 87

Physical: Max 87

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: RB

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution

Joules Kounde is a great option to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution is specially meant for right backs and the requirements are quite straightforward, this opens up a lot of usable options for gamers. However, there are a couple that stand out. That said, here are the best players to use in the latest EVO:

Maicon: 88

Gianluca Zambrotta: 87

Joules Kounde: 85

Malo Gusto: 88

Conor Bradley: 88

Marcos Llorente: 86

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 87

Diego Dalot: 86

Kyle Walker: 84

Ona Battle: 88

Bryan Mbuemo: 87

Jesus Navas: 88

Amad Diallo: 86

Javier Zanetti: 87

Joao Cancelo: 87

Jonathan Clauss: 87

Moses: 73

After undergoing all the upgrade levels, any of the player cards mentioned above will be capable of exceptional performance under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback Evolution

All upgrade levels of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the free EVOs available in the Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Festive Wingback evolution is paid and offers four distinct upgrade levels featuring different attributes.

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 91)

Pace: 3 (Max 91)

Shooting: 5 (Max 83)

Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Physical: 3 (Max 86)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 91)

Pace: 4 (Max 91)

Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Defending: 3 (Max 87)

Physical: 2 (Max 86)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Agility: 8 (Max 90)

Balance: 8 (Max 89)

Ball Control: 10 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 8 (Max 88)

Reactions: 10 (Max 90)

Composure: 10 (Max 90)

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 91)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 2)

Roles: Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++

Gamers must navigate to the Ultimate Team mode and play the online modes such as Division Rivals, Rush, Squad Battles, and FUT Champs to complete the following set of challenges for the Festive Wingback Evolution in EA FC 25:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 Challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the Festive Wingback Evolution looks promising and offers different lucrative upgrades. Considering the boost to a defender's caliber after undergoing the EVO, its 450 EA FC Points/ 70,000 EA FC Coins price tag is certainly worth the grind.

