EA FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the TOTS promo season ongoing, the FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers worldwide to access a 92-rated Portuguese winger. The newly released Team of the Season (TOTS) item has a few excellent attributes with desirable PlayStyles+.
SL Benfica finished second in Liga Portugal, with Bruma having enjoyed a decent season. The Portuguese winger bagged eight goals and seven assists in the league. Consequently, he secured his rightful place in the Honourable Mentions squad, and the TOTS item is a mere reflection of his real-life flair.
On that note, this article will highlight all the necessary aspects, such as the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Geovany Quenda TOTS Mentions SBC, the newly released FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires a specific squad. However, the requirement of the Team of the Week (TOTW) or TOTS player might increase the overall price of the SBC depending on the FC 25 transfer market trends.
Regardless, here's a list of tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete each section of the SBC:
Task 1: Bruma
- Portugal players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solution 1
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Claire Lavogez TOTS: 92
- Jonas Hofmann: 82
- Fabian Ruiz: 82
- Vitinha: 85
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Griedge Mbock: 84
- Niklas Sule: 82
- Benjamin White: 84
- Yassine Bounou: 84
Expected Price: 31,000 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the FC 25 Bruma TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 31,000 EA FC Coins. The Portuguese winger's TOTS item features 4-star skills, a 5-star weak foot, and Press Proven+, Quick Step+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyle traits.
Although Press Proven+ isn't that effective in the current FC 25 meta, gamers can swiftly exploit Quick Step+ and Low-Driven Shot+ traits with the given 96 pace and 92 shooting attributes. EA has provided CAM, RW, and LW positions, making Bruma's TOTS item versatile on the virtual pitch. It can be used as a great backup winger. Additionally, it'll be the best fit for Liga Portugal player-heavy Ultimate Teams.
