EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade a centre-back of their choice and customize their PlayStyles on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 250,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.
This is the first customizable EVO to be released during the ongoing Team of the Season promo. Similar challenges were released during the Future Stars and Immortals promos, where gamers could upgrade a player of their choosing and provide them with various boosts after completing objectives. The EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution;
- Overall: Max 92
- Position: CB
- Pace: Max 90
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
These stipulations will allow a lot of top-tier centre-backs to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options:
- Rio Ferdindand: 92
- Paolo Maldini: 92
- Marcel Desailly: 92
- Ivan Cordoba: 92
- Carlos Alberto: 92
- Jaap Stam: 91
- Presnel Kimpembe: 91
- William Saliba: 90
- Virgil van Dijk: 90
- Lilian Thuram: 90
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after unlocking all the available boosts.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Atomic Flea EVO, the EA FC 25 Build Your TOTS Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each of the levels:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +70 (Max 90)
- Passing +50 (Max 84)
- Jockey and Intercept PlayStyles
- Defender++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +30 (Max 75)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Agility +50 (Max 75)
- Heading accuracy +50 (Max 85)
- Interceptions +70 (Max 93)
- Composure +70 (Max 93)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Balance +50 (Max 78)
- Physical +50 (Max 85)
- Defensive awareness +70 (Max 93)
- Standing tackle +70 (Max 92)
- Pinged pass and Slide Tackle PlayStyles
Level 4 upgrades:
- Skills +3 star
- Slide Tackle +70 (Max 90)
- Block PlayStyle
- Antiicpate+ PlayStyle
- Stopper++
Gamers can then complete objectives to unlock more PlayStyle+ traits and an EVO granting 99 physicality for this EVO player.
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to complete this initial EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.