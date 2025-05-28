EA FC 25 The Atomic Flea Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The Atomic Flea Evolution has finally dropped in the FC 25 Ultimate Team servers. In celebration of Lionel Messi's incredible 2014/15 campaign with 58 goals and 31 assists, EA Sports has introduced the new EVO to let gamers have their favorite RW player follow in the footsteps of the Argentine maestro on the virtual pitch. They must spend 400 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC Coins to enhance their player cards and turn them into a force to be reckoned with in FC 25.
This new EVO mainly focuses on a player card's Pace, Shooting, and Composure stats as well as PlayStyles+ to match the flair of FC Barcelona's former #10. That said, this article will explore all the necessary aspects of The Atomic Flea Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Atomic Flea Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the requirements for a player card to be eligible in The Atomic Flea Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Physical: Max 85
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: RW
Read more: Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Atomic Flea Evolution
Here's a list of player cards that'll provide the best possible results after undergoing the FC 25 The Atomic Flea Evolution in Ultimate Team servers:
- Gareth Bale: 92
- Bradley Barcola: 92
- Lionel Messi: 90
- Caroline Graham Hansen: 92
- Raphinha: 90
- Jairzinho: 91
- Amad Diallo: 92
- Phil Foden: 92
- Michael Olise: 91
- Mia Hamm: 89
- Mohamed Salah: 91
- Garrincha: 92
- Xavi Simons: 92
- David Beckham: 91
- Ousmane Dembele: 89
All of the listed items will perform well under the FC IQ system on the virtual pitch.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Atomic Flea Evolution
The Atomic Flea Evolution offers four distinct upgrade levels and costs 400 EA FC Points or 100,000 EA FC Coins to complete. Here are the relevant details regarding the upgrade levels:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 4 (Max 94)
- Pace: 10 (Max 94)
- Shooting: 6 (Max 93)
- Agility: 10 (Max 93)
- Balance: 10 (Max 93)
- PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)
Level 2 upgrades
- Overall: 4 (Max 94)
- Pace: 4 (Max 94)
- Shooting: 6 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot: 3
- PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Quick Step (Max 9)
Level 3 upgrades
- Passing: 10 (Max 92)
- Ball Control: 15 (Max 96)
- Dribbling: 15 (Max 96)
- PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Dead Ball (Max 9)
- Roles: Winger++
Level 4 upgrades
- Reactions: 10 (Max 92)
- Composure: 15 (Max 92)
- Skills: 4 (Max 5)
- PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Inside Forward++
- Cosmetic Upgrade
Also read: Green and White Whispers Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more
Here's a list of challenges gamers must fulfill to complete all the upgrade levels of The Atomic Flea Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
Level 1 challenges:
- Score one goal with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Assist one goal with your active EVO player in any mode.
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
For more daily EVO-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.