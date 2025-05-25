EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and costs around 70,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the amazing upgrades being offered make it a tempting proposition.
EVOs are extremely popular at the moment in Ultimate Team. The Serie A TOTS event introduced Evolutions that were applicable to 92-rated players, and the LaLiga TOTS promo has continued this trend. The EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 92
- Shooting: Max 93
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: CAM
- Must not be: CDM, CM, ST
These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but still leave room for some top-tier players to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution
These are some of the best and most meta options:
- Ricardo Horta: 92
- Harry Kewell: 92
- Bobby Charlton: 92
- Rayan Cherki: 92
- Ricardo Kaka: 92
- Guro Reiten: 91
- Arda Guler: 91
- Abedi Pele: 90
- Iker Muniain: 90
- Mostovoi: 90
- Pavel Nedved: 89
All these players will become elite-tier CAMs under the FC IQ system after being boosted by this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution
Similar to the recently released Added Time in Lisbon EVO, the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Balance +10
- Dribbling +10
- Trivela PlayStyle
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
- Playmaker++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +5 (Max 92)
- Pace +3 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Physical +5 (Max 92)
- Reactions +5 (Max 90)
- Deadball+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Physical +5 (Max 92)
- Skills +3 star
- Agility +8 (Max 96)
- Ball control +5 (Max 97)
- Composure +10
- Rapid PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Passing +10 (Max 93)
- Pace +4 (Max 93)
- Technical PlayStyle
- First Touch+ PlayStyle
- Classic 10++
These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing with the right players.