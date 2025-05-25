EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and costs around 70,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the amazing upgrades being offered make it a tempting proposition.

EVOs are extremely popular at the moment in Ultimate Team. The Serie A TOTS event introduced Evolutions that were applicable to 92-rated players, and the LaLiga TOTS promo has continued this trend. The EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Pace: Max 92

Shooting: Max 93

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: CAM

Must not be: CDM, CM, ST

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but still leave room for some top-tier players to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution

These are some of the best and most meta options:

Ricardo Horta: 92

Harry Kewell: 92

Bobby Charlton: 92

Rayan Cherki: 92

Ricardo Kaka: 92

Guro Reiten: 91

Arda Guler: 91

Abedi Pele: 90

Iker Muniain: 90

Mostovoi: 90

Pavel Nedved: 89

All these players will become elite-tier CAMs under the FC IQ system after being boosted by this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Added Time in Lisbon EVO, the EA FC 25 Green and White Whispers Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Balance +10

Dribbling +10

Trivela PlayStyle

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 92)

Pace +3 (Max 93)

Weak Foot +4 star

Physical +5 (Max 92)

Reactions +5 (Max 90)

Deadball+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Physical +5 (Max 92)

Skills +3 star

Agility +8 (Max 96)

Ball control +5 (Max 97)

Composure +10

Rapid PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 93)

Pace +4 (Max 93)

Technical PlayStyle

First Touch+ PlayStyle

Classic 10++

These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing with the right players.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More