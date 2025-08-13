EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide their defensive players with a massive boost to their physicality on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers looking to level up their players on a low budget.

With the FUTTIES promo coming to an end soon, this could be one of the final EVOs to be released as part of the event in Ultimate Team. There have been multiple free EVOs during this promo, and the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

PlayStyle: Bruiser

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

This is the first EVO in Ultimate Team to have a requirement for a specific PlayStyle.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

Skelly Alvero: 95

William Saliba: 95

Jorrel Hato: 95

Nemanja Vidic: 95

Pacho: 95

Virgil van Dijk: 95

Patrick Vieira: 94

Aurelien Tchouameni: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Valenti: 94

Adam Wharton: 94

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Bulk Up Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Agility +10 (Max 94)

Composure +10 (Max 95)

Weak Foot +1 star

Balance +10 (Max 95)

Jockey PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +3 (Max 95)

Pace +2 (Max 93)

Interceptions +15 (Max 97)

Defensive Awareness +15 (Max 97)

Heading Accuracy +15 (Max 97)

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star

Jumping +10 (Max 97)

Strength +10 (Max 96)

Sliding Tackle +15 (Max 97)

Standing Tackle +15 (Max 97)

Stamina +10 (Max 95)

Level 4 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star

Pace +2 (Max 93)

Passing +3 (Max 95)

Aggression +10 (Max 94)

Intercept+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

