EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for February revealed, Musiala and Guirassy lead the line

EA Sports has officially revealed the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for February 2025, with Musiala and Guirassy leading the contest. Both forwards have showcased individual brilliance as well as overall performances alongside their respective teammates. Fans can head to EA POTM's official website to vote for their favorite Bundesliga Player of the Month (February 2025). Considering the popularity of the aforementioned players, any one of them is most likely to receive the crown.

This article will discuss the list of the Bundesliga POTM nominees for February 2025.

Jamal Musiala is one of the leading faces amongst Bundesliga POTM nominees for February 2025

As mentioned in the introduction, Jamal Musiala and Serhou Guirassy are clearly the headliners of the Bundesliga POTM nominee list for February 2025. German wonderkid Jamal Musiala bagged two goals and provided one crucial assist in his five appearances during the period. As such, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has a massive potential to receive his first POTM SBC in this iteration of EA FC.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund saw mixed results during the past month, with two wins and two losses. Guirassy bagged five goals in his four appearances, among which his four goals against Union Berlin are surely the highlight of the month. Meanwhile, one of his teammates, Pascal Gross, provided four assists in the match against Berlin and has also found his place on the list of Bundesliga POTM nominees.

Here's a list of Bundesliga POTM nominees for February 2025:

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund)

Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg)

Alexis Claude-Maurice (FC Augsburg)

Tom Bischof (TSG Hoffenheim)

Also among the nominees, Kiliann Sildillia and Hoffenheim's Tom Bischof have scored two and one goals, respectively, keeping their teams in a decent position on the Bundesliga table during February 2025.

On the contrary, Alexis Claude-Maurice played an important role in Augsburg's only victory against Borussia Monchengladbach by scoring an incredible hat-trick. As of now, he possesses an 87-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) CAM card with two PlayStyles+. An exclusive POTM SBC card would be a great addition for him.

Overall, the POTM (February 2025) competition appears to be quite easy for the Bayern Munich star Musiala and Borussia Dortmund's striker Guirassy. Even though Alexis Claude-Maurice's contribution left a mark on the past month's highlights, the ultimate winner will be decided by fans' votes.

