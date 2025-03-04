EA Sports has officially revealed that EA FC 25 FUT Birthday will follow the Fantasy FC promo. With anticipation already at its peak, reliable leaker FutSheriff has shared names of all Heroes and Icons rumored to be a part of the upcoming promo. The Ultimate Team Birthday promo has always been quite popular since it traditionally includes a few broken cards that fit right into the game's meta. Moreover, all cards featured in it get a weak foot or skill move boost to 5-stars.

This article will explore all the details that have been leaked regarding EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Heroes and Icons in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Heroes and Icons leaked on X

As per the official X post from EA Sports, gamers will get the first lot of the FUT Birthday cards on March 7, 2025. According to FutSheriff's post, these are a few cards rumored to be introduced as a part of the promo:

Ronaldinho (95)

Patrick Vieira

Ramires

Claudio Marchisio

Emmanuel Petit

Jay-Jay Okocha

Marco Van Basten (93)

EA Sports will surely add more cards as a part of this exciting celebration. We'll make sure to add the names accordingly.

The rumored list features several legendary players, from Brazilian forward Ronaldinho to Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha. Meanwhile, gamers are also expected to acquire French midfield maestro Emmanuel Petit and Dutch striker Marco Van Basten.

All the player cards listed above have already been regarded as fan-favorites in Ultimate Team. If the rumor from FutSheriff stands true, all the Heroes and Icons will receive more broken cards, suitable in the current EA FC 25 meta.

To be precise, all the rumored FUT Birthday Heroes and Icons player cards will either be introduced as a normal Ultimate Team card or an SBC/Objective. Hence, even players who haven't invested any money in this game can receive the special promo cards by completing certain tasks.

