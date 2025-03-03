EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access an exclusive item featuring the German winger. The 88-rated item boasts a few elite-tier attributes that might allow gamers to upgrade their Ultimate Team. On top of that, some of the attributes might also receive upgrades based on VfL Wolfsburg Women's performance for the next couple of matches in the domestic league.

This article will explore all the required tasks and their cheapest fodder to access the EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC item in-game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC

Jule Brand SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Similar to any Fantasy FC SBC, gamers must complete a particular set of tasks (three in this case) to unlock an exclusive item inside the EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy SBC. While the tasks are quite straightforward, the requirement of the Team of the Week (TOTW) items might increase the overall costing.

Regardless, this is a list of tasks and the optimal fodder cards gamers must use to complete the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Niclas Fullkrug: 82

Jorginho: 82

Cristian Romero: 84

Lineth Beerensteyn: 83

Bethany England: 82

Aleix Garcia: 84

Kevin Trapp: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Modibo Sagnan TOTW: 83

Luana Berolucci: 82

Task 2: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir: 84

Koke: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 85

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Kai Havertz: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Daniel James TOTW: 85

Hina Sugita: 83

Task 3: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Mallory Swanson: 87

Artem Dovbyk: 84

The overall cost to complete the Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC is around 79,500 EA FC Coins, which appears to be a reasonable price for a winger featuring such decent attributes and relevant PlayStyles+.

EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC: Review

Jule Brand SBC card attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Jule Brand Fantasy FC SBC item features decent attributes such as 96 pace, 87 shooting, 88 dribbling and more.

Jule Brand's special item possesses Incisive Pass+ and Quick Step+ traits, making it relevant according to the current meta. With such fantastic attributes across the board, she might be the perfect candidate to fit into the top-tier Ultimate Teams. If gamers want a high-rated fodder card for the upcoming SBCs, they should complete this.

