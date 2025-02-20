EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports is rumored to drop the EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, based on an X post from @FutSheriff (one of the most reliable accounts for leaks related to the game). The former Real Madrid #14 made his debut as a Hero player card in this iteration of EA FC. Since then, he has been one of the fan favorites in Ultimate Team, despite possessing average attributes compared to other top-notch midfielders in the transfer market.

Ad

Surprisingly, Guti's rumored promo card will be eligible to receive further upgrades based on Real Madrid's performance in different leagues according to the Fantasy FC promo norms. As a result, his rumored SBC card is expected to be a very lucrative item.

This article explores all the leaked information we have on the rumored EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC in Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC has been leaked on social media

The former Real Madrid Star Guti is an underrated midfielder of his time. He mostly used to play as a CAM in Madrid's lineup and was known for defense-splitting passes from the final third area. The midfield maestro has made over 380 appearances during his 15-year tenure with the Los Blancos. As a result, EA honored his incredible journey by providing a Hero card for the Spanish #14.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the rumor from @FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, Guti will receive a special promo SBC card in the form of EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC. Furthermore, this item's in-game attributes are expected to mirror Guti's real-life flair from his prime.

Read more: All leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players

What could the EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports hasn't revealed any information related to the upcoming Fantasy FC promo in Ultimate Team. However, according to @FutSheriff, the rumored EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC will receive a 90 Overall rating with the following attributes across the board:

Ad

Pace: 85

Shooting: 88

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 80

Physicality: 82

Additionally, the Spanish midfield maestro is rumored to receive Tiki Taka+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle traits, which would make him one of the most effective CAMs in the current EA FC 25 meta. Moreover, he's expected to possess the 4-star weak foot trait, which would help gamers exploit his rumored 88 Shooting stat.

Also read: Omar Marmoush Fantasy FC player card leak

How much could the EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC cost?

Ad

Currently, Guti's Prime Hero card has a price tag of 60,000 EA FC Coins. However, considering the elite-tier attributes he's expected to receive, the EA FC 25 Guti Fantasy FC Hero SBC might cost around 200,000 to 350,000 EA FC Coins. However, readers are advised to take this speculation with a grain of salt since EA hasn't confirmed anything about the upcoming SBCs.

For more leaks and content related to the upcoming Fantasy FC promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback