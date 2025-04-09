EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for March revealed, Michael Olise and Xavi Simons lead the way 

EA Sports has revealed the list of FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for March 2025 through an X post, with Bayern's Michael Olise and Leipzig's Xavi Simons leading the roster. Both players put up incredible performances in domestic league matches last month. Meanwhile, the others who have made it to the list based on their own respective praiseworthy performances are expected to provide stiff competition to the leading faces.

Ad

FC 25 gamers can go to EA POTM's official website to vote for their favorite Bundesliga star for March 2025. That said, this article will list all the Bundesliga POTM nominees for March and discuss their key moments on the pitch.

Michael Olise and Xavi Simons lead the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees lineup

The Bayern Munich squad has been in sublime form during the Bundesliga 2024/25 season. While every player is performing pretty well under Kompany's management, Olise stood out as extraordinary in March 2025.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Expand Tweet

Ad

The French right winger has scored one goal against VfB Stuttgart and provided two crucial assists against FC St. Pauli, helping Bayern maintain their top position in the league. These achievements earned him a spot on the Bundesliga POTM nominee roster for March.

Read more: Marco Reus Flashback SBC

Meanwhile, Leipzig's Xavi Simons also put up an incredible performance against Borussia Dortmund. He contributed to a deadlock-breaking goal and also assisted Openda on another, thus playing a key role in both goals scored by his team in the match. The Leipzig squad won the game with a 2-0 scoreline, bolstering its chances of a top-four Bundesliga table finish.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the Bundesliga POTM nominees for March 2025:

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Nadiem Amiri (1. FSV Mainz 05)

Robin Hack (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Nordi Mukiele (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

While the star players mentioned above are surely the top contenders, Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck also became the talk of the town after scoring two goals against the Mainz 05 squad, earning a rightful spot among the Bundesliga POTM nominees for March 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mainz's Nadiem Amiri was the main hero against Leipzig, contributing one goal and one assist for his squad. By winning 2-1 against Leipzig, Mainz 05 put itself one step closer to qualifying for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 group stage.

On the other hand, Monchengladbach's Robin Hack and Nordi Mukiele also showcased individual brilliance last month. While Hack scored two goals and provided two assists, Mukiele had a decent start to his Bundesliga journey. His one-goal contribution against Frankfurt earned him a spot on the latest Bundesliga POTM nominees list.

Ad

Also read: EA FC 25 TOTW 30 players, featuring Ronaldo, Talisca, and others

Overall, the Bundesliga POTM nominees list for March 2025 is full of potential. Even though promising faces like Simons and Olise lead the line, other contenders like Schlotterbeck, Mukiele, Amiri, and Hack will surely provide them some stiff competition. Both Olise and Simons possess multiple Team of the Week (TOTW) and special promo cards in the game. However, it'll be interesting to see who ends up winning the POTM crown for March of 2025.

Ad

For more leaks and POTM-nominee-list-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More