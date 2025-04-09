All leaked EA FC 25 TOTW 30 players, featuring Ronaldo, Talisca, and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 30 roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca apparently being the stars of the show. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such Ultimate Team leaks on social media, so it can be assumed that these stars will receive boosted versions on the virtual pitch soon.
Not only does this rumored roster feature some massive names, but the leak also suggests that the Team of the Week will feature bigger boosts, players with two PlayStyle+ traits, and even more featured TOTW items.
With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca being among the rumored inclusions, the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 roster could be the best one yet.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
EA FC 25 TOTW 30 squad could feature players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca
Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca are fan favorites in real life and on the virtual pitch. While the former is one of the best players in the sport, the latter is among the most underrated playmakers in the world. Both are rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 squad.
Team of the Week players have somewhat lost their relevance in the current meta of the game due to the release of so many new promos, such as the ongoing Immortals event.
However, FUT Sheriff suggests that these items will now receive bigger boosts and better Playstyles to make them relevant again. The account has also leaked some of the highest-rated inclusions in the upcoming lineup.
Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 players that have been leaked so far, along with their rumored overall ratings:
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
- Anderson Talisca: 89
- Adrien Rabiot: 89
- Manuel Locatelli: 89
- Pavlidis: 89
- Morgan Rogers: 89
- Selma Bacha: 89
- Desiree Doue: 89
- Mamardashvili: 89
- Lucy Bronze: 89
Most of these players already have overpowered special versions in Ultimate Team. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucy Bronze both have Team of the Year items, while Morgan Rogers received an incredible player pick SBC during the Future Stars event. Anderson Talisca has also had previous TOTW items.
Overall, this leaked lineup promises to boost the viability of Team of the Week versions under the FC IQ system.