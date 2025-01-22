EA FC 25 Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

Custom URL: ea-fc-25-camille-abily-toty-icon-sbc-tasks-cheapest-solutions

EA Sports is rumored to introduce Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team according to a post by a trusted leaker X/@FutSheriff. If this leak turns out to be accurate. the legendary women's French midfielder will receive her first-ever TOTY Icon card in this iteration. Her base Icon card has already been a fan-favorite in the Ultimate Team. An upcoming exclusive card will be a great addition for gamers.

This article will highlight all the leaked details we have on EA FC 25 Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Please take the information here with a grain of salt.

The Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Camille Abily cuts an impressive figure in Women's football. She has scored a total of 228 goals in 452 club appearances. On top of that, she has also bagged 37 goals in her 183 France senior team appearances. As a testament to her incredible career, EA Sports added her Icon card to EA FC 24. In this iteration too, she possesses a 90-rated (overall) Icon card featuring both 4-star weak foot and skills.

As mentioned, Abily has always been a fan-favorite Icon card in Ultimate Team. Her Tiki Taka+ playstyle trait stands out to be unique. According to some netizens, despite having only 78 Physicality, she possesses great strength during ball-winning scenarios. Based on the information from FutSheriff, she's expected to receive a 92-rated CM card with slightly upgraded attributes than her existing card.

What could the Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC card look like?

Even though EA Sports released several TOTY Icon cards in this promo month, they have yet to announce anything regarding Camille Abily SBC card. However, FutSheriff has given a prediction about Abily's attributes across the board. According to the information, she's expected to receive a 92-rated CM card featuring the following stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 84

Physicality: 82

On top of that, Abily is likely to possess two playstyle traits — Tiki Taka+ and Incisive Pass+, making her the ideal choice as a CAM in the playmaker role. However, the 86 Pace could cause an issue if she is used as a box-to-box player. On the other hand, if EA provides her a 5-star weak foot, she is expected to be a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

How much could the EA FC 25 Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC cost?

Currently, Abily's base Icon card costs around 105,000 EA FC Coins. Based on the leaked attributes, the EA FC 25 Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC is expected to cost around 250,000 to 350,000 EA FC Coins. However, we can't confirm anything since EA hasn't revealed any official data.

