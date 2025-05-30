EA FC 25 Canonize Me Captain Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The FC 25 Canonize Me Captain Evolution has gone live in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite left wingers on the virtual pitch. This newly introduced EVO focuses on enhancing a player card's necessary attributes, such as Pace, Composure, Shooting, and more, to convert them into ultimate beasts in FC 25. The upgrade is free and totally worth the grind.

On that note, this article will explore all the necessary aspects of the Canonize Me Captain Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, like its requirements, the best player cards to use, etc.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Canonize Me Captain Evolution

Requirements of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the criteria for LW player cards to be eligible for the Canonize Me Captain Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 91

Shooting: Max 90

Dribbling: Max 98

Physical: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: LW

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Canonize Me Captain Evolution

The following player cards will provide gamers with the best results after undergoing the Canonize Me Captain Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Kylian Mbappe: 91

Vinicius Junior: 91

Gareth Bale: 90

Eden Hazard: 90

Lamine Yamal: 84

Neymar Jr: 91

Thierry Henry: 91

Jule Brand: 90

Desire Doue: 90

Kenan Yildiz: 91

David Ginola: 89

Korbin Albert: 87

Jeremy Doku: 89

Ewa Pajor: 88

Karoud Mitoma: 91

All the player cards mentioned above will turn into absolute beasts on the virtual pitch under the new FC IQ system after undergoing the Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Canonize Me Captain Evolution

All upgrade levels of the Canonize Me Captain EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The Canonize Me Captain Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels. Here are their details:

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: 2 (Max 94)

Pace: 8 (Max 96)

Balance: 20 (Max 93)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: 2 (Max 94)

Shooting: 5 (Max 89)

Agility: 20 (Max 93)

PlayStyles: Quick Step (Max 9)

Roles: Winger++

Level 3 upgrade

Overall: 2 (Max 94)

Pace: 8 (Max 96)

Passing: 4 (Max 90)

Ball Control: 20 (Max 93)

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 9)

Level 4 upgrade

Overall: 2 (Max 94)

Shooting: 4 (Max 89)

Dribbling: 20 (Max 93)

Reactions: 25 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 10)

Level 5 upgrade

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Pace: 8 (Max 96)

Passing: 5 (Max 90)

Composure: 25 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Trickster+ (Max 3)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Here's the list of challenges gamers must fulfill to complete the Canonize Me Captain Evolution:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

