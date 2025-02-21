EA FC 25 Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective: All tasks and rewards

Alongside a new promo, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective in Ultimate Team. Players can complete it to unlock a boosted version of an English-attacking midfielder. After a three-year tenure with Chelsea, the 21-year-old prospect joined Borrusia Dortmund on a loan till the end of the 2024/25 season.

That said, this article will explore all the objectives to complete the Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 25 Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective has been released in Ultimate Team

The Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective is now live in the Ultimate team. Interestingly, the 88-rated card is eligible for further boosts based on Borrusia Dortmund's performance in the next ten matches.

Chukwuemeka's existing 72-rated rare silver card is certainly not the best option to put into an Ultimate Team. However, players will not regret completing the freshly introduced Fantasy FC card. That said, here are the stipulations:

Win one: Win one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Win one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Win three: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode having at least one Fantasy FC player in your starting 11.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode having at least one Fantasy FC player in your starting 11. Bundesliga Bullseye: Score six goals using Bundesliga players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Score six goals using Bundesliga players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. English Playmaker: Assist three goals using English players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Assist three goals using English players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Rivals 10: Play 10 Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Bundesliga in your starting 11.

Play 10 Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Bundesliga in your starting 11. Squad Battles 10: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from Bundesliga in your starting 11.

While completing the latest Fantasy FC objective, players can also earn various untradable packs and a Fantasy FC loan card. Surprisingly, the untradable packs will increase one's chances of earning more Fantasy FC player cards to add to their Ultimate Team squad. Here's a detailed list of objective rewards:

Win one: Ridle Baku Fantasy FC Loan player (10 matches)

Ridle Baku Fantasy FC Loan player (10 matches) Win three: 82x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

82x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Bundesliga Bullseye: 82x7 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

82x7 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) English Playmaker: 83x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

83x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Rivals 10: 84x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

84x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Squad Battles 10: 84x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

That's everything related to Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Carney Chukwuemeka Fantasy FC card details

The enhanced edition of Carney Chukwuemeka features a Long Ball Pass+ playstyle trait. Apart from the PlayStyle+, the Englishman possesses Power Shot, Pinged Pass, Technical, Flair, and First Touch playstyles, making him one of the most effective players in the current meta.

Although the Long Ball Pass+ trait might be effective for him in the CM position, a Technical+ or a Pinged Pass+ would have been more appropriate, allowing him to shine as a CAM in the virtual pitch. Regardless of all the flaws, the card possesses several decent attributes such as 89 passing, 93 dribbling, and more. Considering players can get it for free, this is likely to be an investment they won't regret.

