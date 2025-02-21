EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first EVO of the brand new Fantasy FC promo, with the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their right-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which boosts its popularity even more, especially with the impressive upgrades on offer.

Plenty of amazing left-back EVOs have been released over the past few weeks, so fans will be excited to finally upgrade their right-backs as well. The Fantasy FC promo has had an amazing start in Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution will only increase the event's hype.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Position: RB

Must not be: CB

Pace: Max 86

Total Positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max two

While these stipulations are somewhat restrictive, especially due to the pace criteria, there will still be some amazing options for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution

Batlle is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most overpowered choices for this EVO:

Joshua Kimmich: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87

Dani Carvajal: 86

Ona Batlle: 86

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 85

Reece James: 82

Noussair Mazraoui: 81

All these players will be exceptional under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts offered by the EVO, as well as the additional CDM position and PlayStyles.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution has even more levels than the recently released Playmaker's Mind EVO, which had four. These are the upgrades offered by each of the five levels of this EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +30 (Max 86)

Shooting +30 (Max 80)

Short Passing +50 (Max 90)

Long passing +50 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Long Ball pass

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

Level 2 upgrades:

Curve +30 (Max 90)

Balance +40 (Max 88)

Weak Foot +2star

Agility +40 (Max 88)

Position CDM

Centre Half+

Level 3 upgrades:

Composure +50 (Max 93)

Reactions +40 (Max 90)

Ball control (Max 89)

PlayStyle+ Long Ball Pass

Falseback++

Level 4 upgrades:

Defending +25 (Max 88)

Physical +50 (Max 87)

FK accuracy +70 (Max 90)

Skill moves +2star

PlayStyle Deadball

Deep Lying playmaker++

Level 5 upgrades:

Vision +40 (Max 90)

Dribbling +30 (Max 89)

PLayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Crossing +40 (Max 90)

Wide Half++

To obtain the boosts, gamers must complete the below-mentioned challenges in any of the various game modes, like Rush, Rvials, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist at least one goal in two separate matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Defensive Playmaker Evolution is certainly worth completing.

