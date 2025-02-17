EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest free EVO of the ongoing Grassroot Greats event. The EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution allows gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. Being a free EVO, it does not require any FC Points or coins to be unlocked, and provides some amazing stat boosts, PlayStyles, new positions, and roles to the players it's used on.

There have been some exciting EVOs released over the course of the Grassroot Greats event, including a free Evolution of the legendary Diego Maradona. The EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution is the latest such addition, and there are plenty of amazing options that can be used with it.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution:

Overall: Max 87

Position: LB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max two

Total positions: Max three

These stipulations will allow plenty of amazing players to be eligible for these boosts.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution

Tavares is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for the latest EVO:

Theo Hernandez: 87

Abner Vinicius: 87

Milos Kerkez: 87

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

Paula Tomas: 87

Nuno Tavares: 85

Ferland Mendy: 84

All these players will become elite-tier in the left-back position after receiving these boosts. They will also receive the CM position, boosting their versatility under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released A Star is Born EVO, the EA FC 25 Playmaker's Mind Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Dribbling +4

Physical +4

Position CM

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Box to Box+

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +4

Defending +3

Skills +1 star

Roles Holding+

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +3

Weak Foot +1 star

Relentless PlayStyle

Half Winger+, Playmaker+

Level 4 upgrades:

Shooting +4

Passing +6

Press Proven PlayStyle

Pinged Pass PlayStyle+

Deep Lying Playmaker++

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Play three matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

