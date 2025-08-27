EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain the 99-rated version of the Norwegian attacker. She is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world of women's football, and she is just as popular on the virtual pitch as she is exceptional in real life.

This item was released during the FUTTIES promo a few weeks ago, and it can now be obtained via the EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC. This is the latest 99-rated player to be up for grabs through an SBC or objective, with players like Griezmann and Antonio Rudiger also being available.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Joao Felix SBC, the EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible.

EA FC 25 Caroline Graham Hansen FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 coins. This is only slightly higher than the price of her tradeable version in the transfer market, and the requirements for the SBC are extremely easy to complete as well. She has the stats and traits required to be one of the best attackers under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.

