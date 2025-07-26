EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch and make them overpowered in the current meta. Not only does this EVO offer some amazing stats and PlayStyles, it is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked.
This is the second free EVO to be released as part of the FUTTIES Week 3 promo in Ultimate Team, with Aim Assist being the first. Both these EVOs can be applied to 95-rated items, but while Aim Assist can be used for anyone, the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution only works for left-backs.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- Position: LB
- Must not be: CB
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations will leave plenty of room for some amazing left-backs to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered options for this EVO:
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Jack Grealish: 95
- Sakina Karchaoui: 95
- Jordi Alba: 95
- Junior Firpo: 95
- Federico Dimarco: 95
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Myles Lewis-Skelly: 94
- Joao Cancelo: 94
- Robin Gosens: 94
- Maicon: 93
- Joan Capdevila: 92
- Gareth Bale: 90
All these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution
Similar to the recently released Beast Mode Activated EVO, the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Passing +5 (Max 90)
- Acceleration +15 (Max 97)
- Sprint Speed +15 (Max 97)
- Intercept PlayStyle
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Defending +10 (Max 93)
- Dribbling +5 (Max 90)
- Jumping +16 (Max 93)
- Block PlayStyle
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skill moves +4 star
- Aggression +16 (Max 92)
- Stamina +16 (Max 94)
- Strength +16 (Max 93)
- Jockey PlayStyle
- Wingback++
Level 4 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Slide Tackle PlayStyle
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
- Falseback++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.