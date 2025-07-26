EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch and make them overpowered in the current meta. Not only does this EVO offer some amazing stats and PlayStyles, it is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked.

Ad

This is the second free EVO to be released as part of the FUTTIES Week 3 promo in Ultimate Team, with Aim Assist being the first. Both these EVOs can be applied to 95-rated items, but while Aim Assist can be used for anyone, the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution only works for left-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 95

Position: LB

Must not be: CB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will leave plenty of room for some amazing left-backs to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options for this EVO:

Alejandro Grimaldo: 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Jack Grealish: 95

Sakina Karchaoui: 95

Jordi Alba: 95

Junior Firpo: 95

Federico Dimarco: 95

Ciro Immobile: 94

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 94

Joao Cancelo: 94

Robin Gosens: 94

Maicon: 93

Joan Capdevila: 92

Gareth Bale: 90

Ad

All these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Beast Mode Activated EVO, the EA FC 25 Catch Me If You Can't Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +5 (Max 90)

Acceleration +15 (Max 97)

Sprint Speed +15 (Max 97)

Intercept PlayStyle

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Defending +10 (Max 93)

Dribbling +5 (Max 90)

Jumping +16 (Max 93)

Block PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +4 star

Aggression +16 (Max 92)

Stamina +16 (Max 94)

Strength +16 (Max 93)

Jockey PlayStyle

Wingback++

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak Foot +4 star

Slide Tackle PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Falseback++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More