EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions: How to unlock, best players to use, and more

EA Sports has launched a series of CDM Role++ Evolutions, specially catered towards the virtual field players featuring CDM positions. It allows gamers to upgrade their CDM's roles, making the cards more usable in the current meta. Each of the evolutions offers different upgrades but contains the same challenges. On top of that, players must complete a certain set of tasks to unlock any two out of three CDM Role++ EVOs.

This article will explore the process of unlocking, the best players to use, upgrades, and other necessary information related to this freshly released EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions in Ultimate Team.

How to unlock EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions

Complete the TOTY HM Rush objective to unlock the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The process to unlock the EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions is quite straightforward. Players must complete the TOTY HM Rush objective to unlock any two out of three evolutions. Here are the criteria:

Rush mode - Win four matches

Rush mode - Score 1x3

Rush mode - Assist 1x3

All requirements of the EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions

All three CDM Role++ Evolutions require the same criteria for player cards to be eligible in the latest EVO. Here's a list of the requirements:

Overall: Max 87

Roles++: Max 1

Position: CDM

Considering the aforementioned criteria, it appears to be quite straightforward. As a result, it opens up a large player pool featuring CDM as their primary or secondary position.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions

Declan Rice is the best player to use in any of the CDM Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

Although the simple requirements of EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions make a large chunk of player cards eligible to take an active part in the EVO, a few of them stand out as the best choices. These particular cards will turn into an absolute beast on the virtual field.

Here's a list of players:

Player cards to use in CDM - Centre Half++ Evolution

Declan Rice: 87

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Warren Zaire-Emery: 87

Player cards to use in CDM - Holding++ Evolution

Conor Gallagher: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87

Eduardo Camavinga (With Star Your Engine EVO): 86

Niklas Sule: 86

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Player cards to use in CDM - Deep Lying Playmaker++ Evolution

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Aurelien Tchouameni: 85

Khephren Thuram: 87

Matteo Guendouzi: 87

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions

Every EA FC 25 CDM Role++ Evolutions offers different upgrades, helping the eligible player cards to achieve an advanced role on the virtual pitch. Here are the upgrades:

CDM - Centre Half++ Evolution upgrade

Roles: Centre Half++

CDM - Holding++ Evolution upgrade

Roles: Holding++

CDM - Deep Lying Playmaker++ Evolution upgrade

Roles: Deep Lying Playmaker++

All CDM Role++ Evolutions offer the same challenge. Hence, here's the challenge gamers must complete to get the respective roles:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

