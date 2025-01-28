EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution in Ultimate Team, offering an incredible shooting and physical boost to a player of your choice that meets the requirements. It is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it a tempting proposition for fans looking to upgrade their squads.

There have been several exciting free Evolutions released during the ongoing Team of the Year event, allowing gamers to level up their rosters by completing various challenges. The EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution is the latest such addition. While it only boosts two stats in particular, it offers some other upgrades in the form of PlayStyles and skill move boosts.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution:

Overall: Max 87

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max one

These requirements are very lenient and will allow a large number of players to be eligible for these offered boosts.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution

Monday can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best and most overpowered options for this EVO:

Neymar: 87

David Neres: 87

Luis Diaz: 87

Gift Monday: 86

Rafael Leao: 86

Rodrygo: 86

Malcom: 86

Jeremy Doku: 84

All these players will receive the shooting stats and traits required to be excellent attackers under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released TOTY XI EVO, the EA FC 25 Sharp Shooter Evolution has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 88)

Physical +5 (Max 85)

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +10 (Max 88)

Physical +5 (Max 85)

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, or Squad battles to unlock these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing as it offers some amazing boosts and can be chained with other EVOs to create an elite-tier attacker in the current meta.

