EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders and provide them with a boost to their attacking abilities on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and costs around 40,000 coins or 300 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

The Fantasy FC promo has provided gamers with plenty of amazing EVOs, like the Finesse Express and Fantasy Captain Evolutions. The EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution is the latest such addition, as it provides some amazing attacking upgrades for central midfielders.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution:

Overall: Max 88

Dribbling: Max 89

Total Positions: Max three

Position: CM

Must not be: CDM

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyle+: Max two

While these stipulations are pretty restrictive, there will still be some amazing CMs who are eligible for this promo.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution

Geyoro is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Federico Valverde: 88

Patrick Vieira: 88

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 88

Guti: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Marek Hamsik: 87

Joelinton: 87

Grace Geyoro: 87

Mikel Merino: 87

These players already have amazing stats, and the EVO will make them elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Playmaker's Mind EVO, the EA FC 25 Central to Sensational Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 89)

Finishing +4 (Max 88)

Shot Power +5 (Max 88)

PlayStyle Power Shot

Level 2 upgrades:

Attack Positioning +5 (Max 88)

Dribbling +4 (Max 90)

Box to Box++

Position CAM

Strength +4 (Max 86)

PlayStyle Quickstep

Level 3 upgrades:

Long Shots +5 (Max 88)

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Weak Foot +4 star

Playmaker+

Half Winger +

Passing +5 (max 90)

Level 4 upgrades:

PlayStyle+ Power Shot

Shadow Striker++

Stamina +4(Max 90)

PlayStyle First Touch

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

