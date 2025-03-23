EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution guide: Best player to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

If your favorite attacking midfielder has fallen behind the power curve in recent times, fret not as EA is here to help with the Certified Magician Evolution in FC 25. As the name suggests, this evolution holds the power to turn a decent CAM into a midfield maestro equaling the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho, and Zidane, among others.

The EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution not only boosts important attributes like pace, vision, and composure but also bestows crucial roles like Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, and Classic 10+. The EVO costs around 750 EA FC Points or 110,000 EA FC Coins.

So, if you're ready to evolve your CAM into the next footballing magician on the virtual pitch, read on to learn more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The CAM player cards must meet the following set of requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution.

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 93

Shooting: Max 90

Physical: Max 89

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CAM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution

Since the criteria are quite straightforward, a lot of player cards should be eligible for the EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution. However, a few of them should provide gamers with the best results after undergoing the latest EVO. Here's a list of players:

Micheal Olise: 89

Lionel Messi: 89

David Ginola: 89

Ricardo Kaka: 89

Neymar Jr: 88

Fermin Lopez: 89

Jude Bellingham: 89

Paul Scholes: 89

Pedri: 89

Tijjani Reijnders: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Luka Modric: 89

Marek Hamsik: 89

Laurent Blanc: 88

Jamal Musiala: 88

John Barnes: 89

Mata Garcia: 88

Phil Foden: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Pavel Nedved: 89

All player cards mentioned above will perform quite well under the FC IQ system after the EVO conversion.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution

The final level of the Certified Magician EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The paid EA FC 25 Certified Magician Evolution offers five different upgrade levels with distinct attributes. That said, here are the levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 2 (Max 90)

Shooting: 7 (Max 90)

Long Passing: 7 (Max 92)

Vision: 7 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 10)

Roles: Shadow Striker+

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 2 (Max 90)

Balance: 7 (Max 92)

Short Passing: 10 (Max 92)

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 3 (Max 90)

Agility: 7 (Max 92)

Ball Control: 7 (Max 92)

Curve: 7 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Incisive Pass (Max 10)

Roles: Classic 10+

Level 4 upgrades

Crossing: 5 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 7 (Max 92)

Reactions: 10 (Max 92)

Free Kick: 10 (Max 92)

Composure: 10 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: First Touch (Max 10)

Level 5 upgrades

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles+: Tiki Taka+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Trickster, Flair (Max 10)

Roles: Playmaker++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Gamers must enter the online mode (Ultimate Team) to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

