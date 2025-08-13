EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary French midfielder with a 97-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. With the FUTTIES event coming to an end soon, this could be one of the final players SBCs to be released during this promo.

Ad

The former Chelsea FC and Real Madrid superstar was previously part of the Winter Wildcards and Dreamchasers events, with the latter version being 92-rated. However, the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC item is much better in all aspects, making him relevant in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Antoine Griezmann SBC, the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC)

Ad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: Les Bleus

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 92

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Joe Gomez: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Ad

Task 6: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 7: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated CDM who has amazing stats and meta PlayStyles like Intercept+, Jockey+, Block+ and Incisive Pass+. These traits will boost his defending and passing skills, making him a top-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More