EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary French midfielder with a 97-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. With the FUTTIES event coming to an end soon, this could be one of the final players SBCs to be released during this promo.
The former Chelsea FC and Real Madrid superstar was previously part of the Winter Wildcards and Dreamchasers events, with the latter version being 92-rated. However, the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC item is much better in all aspects, making him relevant in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Antoine Griezmann SBC, the EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 3:
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 4: Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 92
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Joe Gomez: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 7: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
EA FC 25 Claude Makelele FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated CDM who has amazing stats and meta PlayStyles like Intercept+, Jockey+, Block+ and Incisive Pass+. These traits will boost his defending and passing skills, making him a top-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system.