EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 98-rated version of the French superstar. This item was released earlier in the game cycle via packs, but he is now up for grabs via an SBC.
The Shapeshifters promo is renowned for providing popular players with position-changed versions that allow them to play in brand new roles. The EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC offers a 98-rated version of the LaLiga striker who can play as a CAM on the virtual pitch, while also having the stats and PlayStyles required for his new role.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC
Similar to the recently released Lewis-Skelly SBC, the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC also requires multilpe squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Atletico de Madrid
- Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Julian Alvarez: 94
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 3: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Joe Gomez: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The large number of special items available in packs during the ongoing FUTTIES event will make it easier to obtain the fodder required for this SBC.
EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC is around 280,000 coins. This is only slightly higher than his price in the transfer market, and most SBCs are easier to complete during the ongoing promo due to the availability of fodder players. The item itself is an elite-tier CAM under the FC IQ system, as he has exceptional stats and meta PlayStyles.