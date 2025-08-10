EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 98-rated version of the French superstar. This item was released earlier in the game cycle via packs, but he is now up for grabs via an SBC.

The Shapeshifters promo is renowned for providing popular players with position-changed versions that allow them to play in brand new roles. The EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC offers a 98-rated version of the LaLiga striker who can play as a CAM on the virtual pitch, while also having the stats and PlayStyles required for his new role.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lewis-Skelly SBC, the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC also requires multilpe squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Julian Alvarez: 94

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Ben White: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Ben White: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 3: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 6: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Joe Gomez: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The large number of special items available in packs during the ongoing FUTTIES event will make it easier to obtain the fodder required for this SBC.

EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC is around 280,000 coins. This is only slightly higher than his price in the transfer market, and most SBCs are easier to complete during the ongoing promo due to the availability of fodder players. The item itself is an elite-tier CAM under the FC IQ system, as he has exceptional stats and meta PlayStyles.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More