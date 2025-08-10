EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Arsenal youngster with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be one of the most versatile players in the game. He rose to prominence with his performances for the North London club last season, and he has already become a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch.

The fifth week of the ongoing FUTTIES event has already provided fans with some of the best SBC items. With the likes of Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga being up for grabs, the addition of the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC will only add to the hype of the event.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Camavinga SBC, the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Arsenal

Arsenal players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Ben White: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Joe Gomez: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

While the SBC requires some high-rated squads, these items are easier to obtain due to the number of special items available in packs during the ongoing FUTTIES promo.

EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 280,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated midfielder who can also play as a left-back or left-midfielder on the virtual pitch. He has exceptional stats in all areas, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles that will make him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More