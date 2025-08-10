EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Arsenal youngster with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be one of the most versatile players in the game. He rose to prominence with his performances for the North London club last season, and he has already become a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch.
The fifth week of the ongoing FUTTIES event has already provided fans with some of the best SBC items. With the likes of Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga being up for grabs, the addition of the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC will only add to the hype of the event.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Camavinga SBC, the EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Arsenal
- Arsenal players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Joe Gomez: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 5: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
While the SBC requires some high-rated squads, these items are easier to obtain due to the number of special items available in packs during the ongoing FUTTIES promo.
EA FC 25 Myles Lewis-Skelly FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 280,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated midfielder who can also play as a left-back or left-midfielder on the virtual pitch. He has exceptional stats in all areas, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles that will make him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.