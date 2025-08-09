EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with a 98-rated item that accurately depicts his versatility on the virtual pitch. The Real Madrid superstar is one of the most exciting defensive midfielders in LaLiga, who is also capable of playing as a playmaker or as a left-back. The latest SBC item offers him these roles as well.
The fifth and final week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo has already delivered some top-tier players for gamers to try and obtain for their squads. The EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Erling Haaland SBC, the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Camavinga: 83
Task 2: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6+7+8: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 9+10: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 11: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Zico: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
The EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 600,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 98-rated midfielder who can also play as a left-back on the virtual pitch. He has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in all his available roles under the FC IQ system.