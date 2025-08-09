EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with a 98-rated item that accurately depicts his versatility on the virtual pitch. The Real Madrid superstar is one of the most exciting defensive midfielders in LaLiga, who is also capable of playing as a playmaker or as a left-back. The latest SBC item offers him these roles as well.

The fifth and final week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo has already delivered some top-tier players for gamers to try and obtain for their squads. The EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Erling Haaland SBC, the EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Camavinga: 83

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 6+7+8: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 9+10: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 11: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Zico: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

The EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Eduardo Camavinga FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 600,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 98-rated midfielder who can also play as a left-back on the virtual pitch. He has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in all his available roles under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More