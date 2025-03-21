EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution has finally gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to significantly upgrade attributes such as pace, balance, passing, and more. Interestingly, it also offers the newly introduced Low Driven Shot+ trait, making the eligible cards even more relevant in the meta.

The EVO costs around 800 EA FC Points or 150,000 EA FC Coins to complete, offering four different upgrade levels and a few associated challenges.

This article will highlight certain aspects of the Clinical Finisher Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, such as the best players to use, upgrade levels, requirements, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution

Clinical Finisher EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements for the EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall : Max 89

: Max 89 Passing : Max 85

: Max 85 Dribbling : Max 98

: Max 98 Sprint Speed : Max 98

: Max 98 PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max 2

: Max 2 Position: ST

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution

A few striker player cards will provide the best results after being upgraded via Clinical Finisher Evolution. This EVO will turn them into an ultimate goal-scoring beast.

That said, here's a list of the best player cards for the evolution:

Mia Hamm : 89

: 89 Cristiano Ronaldo: 89

89 Gareth Bale : 88

: 88 Jairzinho : 89

: 89 Samuel Eto'o : 89

: 89 Heung Min Son : 87

: 87 Johan Cruyff : 88

: 88 Kenny Dalglish: 89

89 Didier Drogba : 89

: 89 Sophia Wilson : 89

: 89 Rafael Leao : 86

: 86 Jamie Gittens : 89

: 89 Emilio Butragueno : 89

: 89 Jay-Jay Okocha : 89

: 89 Alexander Isak: 89

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution

The fresh EVO upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Clinical Finisher Evolution offers four distinct upgrade levels. Here's a description of each level:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 92)

Passing: 4 (Max 88)

Balance: 8 (Max 87)

Ball Control: 10 (Max 90)

Finishing: 10 (Max 95)

PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 3 (Max 92)

Pace: 4 (Max 93)

Agility: 10 (Max 90)

Positioning: 10 (Max 92)

Shot Power: 15 (Max 95)

PlayStyles: Trivela (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Composure: 15 (Max 94)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass (Max 10)

Roles: Poacher++

Level 4 upgrades

Pace: 4 (Max 93)

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles+: Low-Driven Shot+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Chip Shot (Max 10)

Gamers must navigate to different Ultimate Team modes such as Rush, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champs to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Score two goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

