EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide their right wingers with a boost to their skill moves and dribbling abilities. Not only does it boost their stats and skills, but it also offers the Trickster+ PlayStyle. Additionally, it's a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked.
Most EVOs released during the ongoing FUT Birthday event have required coins or FC Points, including the likes of Build your Own FUT Birthday and The Perfect Attacking Midfielder. However, the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution is free, which will make it even more popular.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution:
- Overall: Max 88
- Shooting: Max 88
- Position: RW or RM
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- Playstyle+: Max two
These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow plenty of amazing players to be eligible.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:
- Inaki Williams: 88
- Jota: 88
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Saeed Al Owairan: 87
- Rodrygo: 87
- Jonsdottir: 87
- Rafael Leao: 86
All these players will receive some amazing dribbling boosts and become elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution
Similar to the previously released Bench Boost EVO, the EA FC 25 Court Jester Evolution has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Agility+7
- Composure +5
- Balance +7
- PlayStyle Trickster
Level 2 upgrades:
- Ball control +7
- Reactions +5
- Skill moves +4star
- Dribbling +11
- PlayStyle+ Trickster
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play six matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play six matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play six matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing, especially as it is free to unlock.