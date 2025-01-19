  • home icon
EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 19, 2025 19:36 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Team of the Year promo, with the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it even more appealing due to the nature of upgrades on offer.

The Team of the Year promo has been a massive success so far, with an entire roster of TOTY players and TOTY Icons up for grabs. There have also been several SBCs and objective players, as well as some massive EVOs. However, the best EVOs so far have required coins or FC Points. This makes the latest EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution even more tempting, as it is free to complete.

also-read-trending Trending

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

Players must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution:

Check out EA FC 25 review

  • Overall: Max 87
  • Pace: Max 85
  • Shooting: Max 85
  • Physical: Max 80
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyle+: Max one

While these stipulations are rather restrictive, there will be some very overpowered players who can be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

Savanier is eligible (Image via EA Sports)
Savanier is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best choices for the EVO:

  • Neymar: 87
  • Bruno Fernandes: 87
  • Paulo Dybala: 87
  • Cole Palmer: 87
  • Jamal Musiala: 87
  • Teji Savanier: 86
  • Guti: 86
  • Donny van de Beek: 85

All these players will be exceptional in midfield under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Playmaking Protector EVO, the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +30 (Max 87)
  • Shooting +5 (Max 87)
  • Vision +15 (Max 88)
  • Crossing +5 (Max 80)
  • FK Accuracy +30 (Max 90)
  • Short Passing +15 (Max 90)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Long Passing +15 (Max 90)
  • Curve +10 (Max 84)
  • Agility +15 (Max 89)
  • Balance +10 (Max 90)
  • Reactions +15 (Max 88)
  • Ball control +10 (Max 90)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Dribbling +20 (Max 90)
  • Composure +5 (Max 86)
  • Stamina +20 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Deadball
  • PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)
  • PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass
  • Classic 10++
  • Shadow Striker++

Below are the challenges you will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles for these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player
  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

To sum it up, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
