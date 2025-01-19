EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Team of the Year promo, with the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it even more appealing due to the nature of upgrades on offer.

The Team of the Year promo has been a massive success so far, with an entire roster of TOTY players and TOTY Icons up for grabs. There have also been several SBCs and objective players, as well as some massive EVOs. However, the best EVOs so far have required coins or FC Points. This makes the latest EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution even more tempting, as it is free to complete.

Trending

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

Players must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution:

Check out EA FC 25 review

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 85

Shooting: Max 85

Physical: Max 80

Position: CAM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max one

While these stipulations are rather restrictive, there will be some very overpowered players who can be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

Savanier is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best choices for the EVO:

Neymar: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

Paulo Dybala: 87

Cole Palmer: 87

Jamal Musiala: 87

Teji Savanier: 86

Guti: 86

Donny van de Beek: 85

All these players will be exceptional in midfield under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Playmaking Protector EVO, the EA FC 25 Creative Catalyst Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +30 (Max 87)

Shooting +5 (Max 87)

Vision +15 (Max 88)

Crossing +5 (Max 80)

FK Accuracy +30 (Max 90)

Short Passing +15 (Max 90)

Level 2 upgrades:

Long Passing +15 (Max 90)

Curve +10 (Max 84)

Agility +15 (Max 89)

Balance +10 (Max 90)

Reactions +15 (Max 88)

Ball control +10 (Max 90)

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +20 (Max 90)

Composure +5 (Max 86)

Stamina +20 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Deadball

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)

PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass

Classic 10++

Shadow Striker++

Below are the challenges you will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles for these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

To sum it up, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback