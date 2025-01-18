  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 18, 2025 19:50 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports)

EA Sports released the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution in Ultimate Team during the ongoing Team of the Year promo, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-backs and provide them with an amazing boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO, and fans must pay either 40,000 coins or 300 FC Points to unlock the upgrades on offer.

The Team of the Year promo is off to a wonderful start this year, with some amazing items in packs, exciting player SBCs, and massive EVOs. The EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution is the latest such addition, and while it is not free to complete, the upgrades on offer justify the price.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 87
  • Pace: Max 95
  • Dribbling: Max 90
  • Physical: Max 89
  • Position: RB
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyle+: Max one

While these requirements are restrictive, there will still be plenty of amazing choices for the EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution

Dalot can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)
Dalot can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best options that meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the EVO:

  • Diogo Dalot: 87
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 87
  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 87
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87
  • Marcos Llorente: 86
  • Jules Kounde: 85

All these players will be top-tier in the right-back position under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon EVO, the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector Evolution has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades

  • Defending+5
  • Attacking Positioning +5
  • Physical +4
  • FK accuracy +4
  • PlayStyle Bruiser
  • PlayStyle Relentless

Level 2 upgrades

  • Pace +5
  • Dribbling +4
  • Crossing +5
  • Short Passing +5
  • Long Passing +4
  • PlayStyle Whipped Pass

Level 3 upgrades

  • Vision +4
  • Curve +5
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • PlayStyle Intercept
  • PlayStyle Anticipate
  • Wingback+

Level 4 upgrades

  • Attacking Wingback+
  • PlayStyle+ Slide Tackle
  • Fullback++
  • Falseback++

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

  • Assist two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges

  • Win two matches while conceding one goal or less in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
