EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their players and provide them with an impressive offensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, while offering boosts to the player's pace, dribbling, passing and shooting abilities.

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the fourth week of the ongoing FUTTIES event. While paid EVOs often offer better boosts and can be applied to higher-rated players, the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution also provides some useful upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will allow basically any player with an overall rating of 95 or below to be used in this EVO, regardless of their position on the virtual pitch.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution

The EVO is best applied to attackers and midfielders due to the nature of the boosts on offer. These are some of the most popular and overpowered options that are eligible:

Skelly Alvero: 95

Ronaldinho: 95

Kylian Mbappe: 95

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Woltemade: 95

Jesse Lingard: 95

Xavi Simons: 95

Samuel Lino: 95

Wesley Sneijder: 95

Tijjani Reijnders: 95

Kaka: 94

Wilfreid Zaha: 94

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Creative Finisher Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Acceleration +15 (Max 91)

Positioning +4 (Max 94)

Sprint Speed +8 (Max 94)

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Vision +4

Penalties +8

Finishing +8 (Max 93)

Shot Power +4 (Max 95)

Volleys +12

Rapid PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Balance +8 (Max 95)

Reactions +8 (Max 95)

Agility +8 (Max 94)

Long Passing +8 (Max 95)

Short Passing +4 (Max 94)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Freekick Accuracy +8

Dribbling +8 (Max 94)

Sprint Speed +7 (Max 94)

Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

Technical+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

